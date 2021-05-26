They’re Still Trying to Separate Trump from His Voters!

KEN: One thing that the Democrat Party and the media has been consistent in is trying to take down President Donald J. Trump. Imagine for a moment if Maxine Waters — remember her famous quote? “Impeach 45!” Remember? She started yelling “Impeach 45” before he was even elected. Anyway, imagine if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff-for-brains, imagine if they put the effort into working for you and me that they put into investigating and pontificating about the first true only outsider that ended up inside the Oval Office, think about the time they’ve spent. It’s crazy. So now a new grand jury has been seated for the next stage of the Trump administration. What is it? Well, something about business dealings. Whatever.