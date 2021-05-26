newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

They’re Still Trying to Separate Trump from His Voters!

Rush Limbaugh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEN: One thing that the Democrat Party and the media has been consistent in is trying to take down President Donald J. Trump. Imagine for a moment if Maxine Waters — remember her famous quote? “Impeach 45!” Remember? She started yelling “Impeach 45” before he was even elected. Anyway, imagine if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff-for-brains, imagine if they put the effort into working for you and me that they put into investigating and pontificating about the first true only outsider that ended up inside the Oval Office, think about the time they’ve spent. It’s crazy. So now a new grand jury has been seated for the next stage of the Trump administration. What is it? Well, something about business dealings. Whatever.

www.rushlimbaugh.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ing#Til#Bush Voters#House Conservatives#The Democrat Party#Dominion#Democrats#The Justice Department#Cnn#Black Lives Matter#Jpmorgan Chase#Rolling Stone#United States Air Force#U S Capitol Police#Senate#Doj#Fake Trump Supporters#Hurt Trump#Impeaching Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
POTUSThe Guardian

Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
POTUSNew York Post

Trump blasts Biden for ‘destroying our country’ with border decisions

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Biden on his handling of China, the Middle East and the crisis at the southern border, saying his successor is “destroying our country.”. “All he had to do is nothing,” the former president said on Newsmax’s “Dick Morris Democracy” on Saturday. “We won’t have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Bannon has his MAGA megaphone back. GOP candidates know it.

Steve Bannon has a new MAGA megaphone, and Republicans eager to shine in a party still tethered to former President Donald Trump know it. Bannon, the former Breitbart News executive and one of the architects of Trump's Make America Great Again movement, has increasingly leveraged his "War Room: Pandemic" podcast into a kind of proxy primary. Ambitious Republicans are flocking there for the chance to demonstrate loyalty to Bannon's former boss and pitch themselves to Trump’s voters — and, more indirectly, to Trump himself.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell's arc of Trump doesn't bend toward justice

The Senate minority leader went from condemning Trump in February to asking his colleagues as a "personal favor" to kill a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot. However much he might yearn to escape Trump's long shadow, McConnell knows that his party's base is wedded to the former president and could decide the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's 'Very Favorable' Rating Among Republicans 3 Times Higher than McConnell's: Poll

Rudy Giuliani's "very favorable" rating among GOP voters was three times higher than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rating in a new poll. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 32 percent of Republican respondents rated Giuliani "very favorable" and a further 34 percent rated the ex-Trump attorney "somewhat favorable." Just 9 percent gave Giuliani a "very unfavorable" rating and 12 percent "somewhat unfavorable."
Presidential ElectionCNET

New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what is happening

Frustrated by the direction the Republican party has taken since nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate, a group of of Republican leaders is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. Led by Republican and independent leaders, the group put out a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How long will Trump remain immune?

The mobster John Gotti was known as the “Teflon Don” because he was acquitted so many times of racketeering charges. No one could touch him, until they did. He spent the rest of his life in jail. President Trump may be the “Teflon Celebrity.” He went bankrupt six times in...