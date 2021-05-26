Author Elizabeth Hinton to speak on new book 'America on Fire' in virtual event on June 9

PORTSMOUTH – On Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m., Seacoast Mental Health Center and New Hampshire Theatre Project will present a reading of the play "A Wider Circle" by Mary Ellen Hedrick, and a community discussion on the topic of The Opioid Crisis Effect on Families. The zoom webinar is free, but registration is required. This program is part of New Hampshire Theatre Project’s Elephant-in-the-Room Series. Partial funding for this presentation has been provided by an Arts in Healthcare Grant from the N.H. State Council on the Arts.