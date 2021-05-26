Author Elizabeth Hinton to speak on new book 'America on Fire' in virtual event on June 9
PORTSMOUTH – On Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m., award-winning author and historian Elizabeth Hinton comes to The Music Hall’s virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series. Hinton will discuss her new book, "America on Fire," a groundbreaking story of policing and “riots” that shatters our understanding of the post-civil rights era and provides context for all too recent events.www.seacoastonline.com