Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA level on Kim Kardashian's mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed. The new content was added to app title 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' - originally released in 2014 - with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.

www.deltanews.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Hollywood#Royal Runaways#The Royal Family#Makers Glu Mobile#Duke#Princess Bianca Quest#Love#Husband#Royal Life#App Title#Dailymail Com#Tradition#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
Celebritiesmovin925.com

Janet Jackson memorabilia sells for more than $4 million to buyers including Kim Kardashian

Janet Jackson‘s possessions were “All for You” this past weekend — for a price — and fans shelled out more than $4 million buying them. Janet’s sale of memorabilia, clothing and other items via Julien’s Auctions brought $4.4 million, including the buyer’s premium, a rep for Julien’s tells ABC Audio. With nearly 100% of the lots sold above asking price, the auction makes Janet one of the most collectible living stars of all time.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Kim Kardashian: Drops $25K On A Janet Jackson Outfit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kim K dropped a lot of money on Janet Jacksons’ clothes!. “Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.
CharitiesMarie Claire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Shutting Down Their UK Charity

In another clear sign that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make the United States their permanent home, the couple filed documents today to shut down their UK-based nonprofit. The nonprofit, known as Sussex Royal until the couple stepped down from the senior royal family in early 2020, changed its name last year to MWX Trading, though it's not clear what the MWX stands for—potentially Markle (for Meghan), Windsor (for Harry), and something to represent X.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle wears t-shirt with powerful slogan in new trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace. The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series...
WorldHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's emotional royal wedding song revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, but back in December they shared details from their big day on their Spotify podcast series, Archewell Audio. In the episode, Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about their wedding day in 2018, and said their memories...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.