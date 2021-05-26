Cancel
Florence, OR

DEQ Helps To Identify Contaminant; Theft and Chase End in Arrests; Gas Prices; Risk Level Remains; County Average Daily COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Move Lower

By George Henry
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge Plumes of foam were seen on the Siuslaw River at the Wastewater Treatment plant as officials try to determine what agent was dumped into the city’s sewer system. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has been onsite at the Florence Wastewater Treatment Plant helping to identify those possible contaminants. The city issued a warning on Monday concerning shellfish harvested in the immediate vicinity. Public Works Director Mike Miller says the posting at this point is precautionary. Results from yesterday’s sampling will take time to process. Miller says it appears that the unidentified chemical is creating false positives for bacteria. Until that determination can be made, the city asks the public to continue to act with caution for the health and safety of the community.

#Gas Prices#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Bacteria#Wastewater Treatment#Market Prices#Chase End#Fpd#Coos County Sheriffs#Oregon State Police#Americans#Oregonians#Lane County Public Health#Icu#Oha#Aaa Oregon#Identify Contaminant#Counties#Arrests#Suspicious Persons
