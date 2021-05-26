newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

Ranking Georgia's toughest 2020 opponents based on ESPN FPI

Cover picture for the articleESPN released its first full version of the 2021 Preseason FPI and ranked Georgia No. 7. Six opponents on the Dawgs’ schedule landed in the top 40 and one grabbed a spot ahead of Kirby Smart’s club. As always, Georgia will have six teams from the SEC East to contend with plus Auburn. The Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup with Georgia Tech is also in there. Every year, except for the craziness that was 2020, those eight games are pretty much set in stone.

