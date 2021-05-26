Ranking Georgia's toughest 2020 opponents based on ESPN FPI

We're still a ways away from kickoff of the 2021 college football season, but with spring practice wrapped up around the country, there's no time like the present to start looking ahead and previewing Georgia's opponents for next fall. The Bulldogs are set to open the 2021 season away from home in a neutral site matchup against the Clemson Tigers that will likely feature two teams ranked in the top 5. Then it's back to Sanford Stadium before opening SEC play on September 18. Marquee matchups for the fall include the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville and the return of the rivalry against in-state Georgia Tech. Today, we look ahead to Georgia's game against the Missouri Tigers.