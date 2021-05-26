newsbreak-logo
MaKenna Rains earns a spot on TVCC Cardettes' line

Following graduation from Jacksonville High School on Friday evening, MaKenna Rains auditioned for the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes on Saturday and became one of the newest members of the 61st line. Pictured below is Rains with the current TVCC directors at her signing following auditions. Courtesy photo

ATHENS — One day after graduating form Jacksonville High School, MaKenna Rains was in Athens to try out for the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes, who celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2020.

Evidently Rains danced to impress because she earned her way onto the 61st Cardette line.

Rains was a Cherokee Charmer (Laura Guidry, Director) at Jacksonville High School.

According to the Cardettes; website, in the fall the team focuses on collegiate-level high kick, jazz, pom and prop, which they perform at the school's football games, as well as at large specialty events.

In the spring the Cardettes' dance activities are studio related.

