The devil is in the truck service data details

Avionica and SmartSky Networks announced today that they have formed a landmark partnership to deliver a new and advanced class of data-focused services for aviation. Avionica has proven leadership with onboard data collection. The SmartSky network, launching later this year, will provide superior high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to and from aircraft, and a secure data sharing exchange, Skytelligence®. Together, Avionica and SmartSky will enable the concurrent transfer of critical operational telematic data for aircraft and unleash the full potential of the emerging connected aircraft ecosystem for MROs, Aircraft OEMs and fleet operators. This convergence of technologies by the two companies will significantly improve information gathering and sharing for the industry.