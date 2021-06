Mac Jones opened eyes during the first week of organized team activities (OTAs) for the New England Patriots. Despite him wearing No. 50 at rookie minicamp, Kendrick Bourne (wide receiver) and Hunter Henry (tight end) quickly noticed the confidence and leadership Jones has. Bourne said the former Alabama quarterback has a ‘swag’ that he did not know Jones possessed. As the 15th overall pick of the NFL Draft, Jones is starting to gain attention from reporters who got their first look at him last week. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, he said Jones ‘competitive edge’ immediately stood out on Thursday.