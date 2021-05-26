Cancel
Vegas Sets Ohio State's Win Total at 11, Columbus Clippers to Be at Capacity in June, and Jae'Sean Tate Has a Highlight Reel

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy sincerest apologies for the late Skull Session. I will make it up to you with an early Skull Session tomorrow. Word of the Day: Corporeal. UNDEFEATED OR BUST. Ohio State may have a retooled linebacking corps and a quarterback that's never even attempted a collegiate pass, but Vegas oddsmakers are setting Ohio State's preseason regular season win total at 11 – which means undefeated, or bust (or push, realistically, but nobody plays to push).

