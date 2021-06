Misfits is making a number of coaching changes several weeks ahead of the 2021 LEC Summer Split, which kicks off on June 11. Misfits head coach Ilias “Enatron” Theodorou is stepping down from the team, leading to the promotion of strategic coach Alexander “Candyfloss” Cartwright to that role, sources familiar with the changes told Dot Esports. The organization is also in the process of hiring Aleksi “H1IVA” Kaikkonen, who, if finalized, will become the head coach of Academy team Misfits Premier and an assistant for the LEC squad, according to sources. The future for Enatron is unclear, but he’s likely to return to coaching in the Turkish Championship League.