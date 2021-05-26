newsbreak-logo
Cena’s Cave to the ChiComs Demonstrates Why We Needed Stand Up for Betsy Ross

Rush Limbaugh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEN: It’s a rhetorical question, but why is everybody so afraid of China? Well, communist China. And that’s something else that the left with the sleight of hand — and they do it with everything. The left does this with everything, and the media plays right along. If you’re against illegal immigration, they say you’re anti-immigrant. And if you do not want to be communist like China’s government is communist, it’s the communist Chinese that are oppressing the people, treating women like garbage, treating children like garbage, and keeping hundreds of thousands in camps that the media can’t get in to cover. It’s the communist Chinese, or as Rush would say, the ChiComs, they’re the ones that are problematic.

www.rushlimbaugh.com
