Cena’s Cave to the ChiComs Demonstrates Why We Needed Stand Up for Betsy Ross

Now it’s official: China has fooled us twice about Covid. The first is by hiding its origin and spread, and the second by telling us that we have defeated it and developed effective vaccines. After the first lie has been denied, China is now dealing with the second great lie. But this second hurdle, which can be foreseen in light of Beijing’s recognition of the poor efficacy of vaccines, could be more complicated. Not only in terms of political image and credibility, but also in terms of structural and economic damage. In fact, the epidemic is spreading again in the heart of Guangzhou, Old Canton, the capital of Guangdong Province, which is the largest industrial development in terms of population and the highest level in the country, where many products destined for international markets are produced. As always, the Chinese authorities are trying to limit and contain the alarm. But the narration of events, no matter how sweet it may be, is not sufficient to hide the gravity of the situation.