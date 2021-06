We held our first rookie-only mock draft 10 days following the 2021 NFL Draft, and it was interesting to see the results. It went a little different than I expected in the first round. This was a 12-team, PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff. We did this three-round mock with the idea of drafting the best player available, which is different from most rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. In those formats, the rookie will enhance an already established roster, and the Fantasy manager could be drafting for need instead of the top talent available.