When it was announced that JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company would have their fingers in a variety of DC superhero projects at WarnerMedia, people just assumed it would end up with the filmmaker taking the reins of one of the films or TV series himself and assume the directorial role. However, even though we’ve seen a number of the projects be announced, including a new “Superman” film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Abrams has been listed as a producer only, not a director. And according to the filmmaker, that’s because he’s not interested in directing established IP right now.