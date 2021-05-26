Zack Snyder Confirms His Star Wars Spinoff Was In The Works, Updates Where It Is Now
Zack Snyder has confirmed that - once upon a time - he was looking at helming a Star Wars spinoff movie for Lucasfilm. Rumors that Snyder was getting his own Star Wars standalone circulated heavily back in early 2013, while the filmmaker was launching his Superman reboot, Man of Steel, into theaters, but the accuracy of those reports were heavily disputed by industry insiders and trades. Now, thanks to Snyder himself, we know that the story first broken by Vulture was indeed accurate - and ironically it may be that same inside scoop that may have been responsible for killing Zack Snyder's Star Wars movie before it got off the ground.comicbook.com