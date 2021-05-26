newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Confirms His Star Wars Spinoff Was In The Works, Updates Where It Is Now

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder has confirmed that - once upon a time - he was looking at helming a Star Wars spinoff movie for Lucasfilm. Rumors that Snyder was getting his own Star Wars standalone circulated heavily back in early 2013, while the filmmaker was launching his Superman reboot, Man of Steel, into theaters, but the accuracy of those reports were heavily disputed by industry insiders and trades. Now, thanks to Snyder himself, we know that the story first broken by Vulture was indeed accurate - and ironically it may be that same inside scoop that may have been responsible for killing Zack Snyder's Star Wars movie before it got off the ground.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
George Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Be Star#Star Wars Rumors#Star Wars Fans#Lucas Films#Man Of Steel#Vulture#Sci Fi Project#Star Wars Be Star Wars#Justice League#Franchise Icon#Universe#Theaters#Familiar Characters#Creative Limbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Henry Cavill returns as Superman in stunning new Man of Steel 2 poster

DCEU fans have been calling for Henry Cavill to return as Superman in Man of Steel 2 and this epic image highlights why. Henry Cavill’s Superman has been in the hearts and minds of DCEU fans for a long time now. The actor first played the role back in 2013’s Man of Steel – the movie that, unbeknownst to us at the time, launched the DC Extended Universe – before he reprised said role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
MoviesPolygon

Zack Snyder has an ‘insane’ idea for Army of the Dead 2

Zack Snyder made his feature-film debut with the 2004 zombie redux, Dawn of the Dead. Eighteen years later, and with an entire DC comic-book “verse” behind him, the director returns to the genre with his own creation: the undead-filled, action-heavy heist thriller Army of the Dead. The one-last-mission saga, following a group of ex-zombie fighters fighting through undead-infested Las Vegas to crack a safe with millions in cash, is rowdy, cinematic excess. It’s pure Snyder.
Moviesthecherawchronicle.com

Zack Snyder has ‘Justice League 2’ and ‘3’ ready

The launch of the .. the start of the .. the take off of the Justice League Zack Snyder It was a huge hit we hear – with the exception of HBO Max, because that doesn’t publish any numbers. Either way, he says Zack Snyder He has a story ready, if they want a sequel.
MoviesDigital Courier

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Supports ‘Black Superman’ Film From The House Of DC! Deets Inside

Filmmaker Zack Snyder spoke out about Henry Cavill’s firing and Warner’s upcoming plans. Bros about a black Superman. We recently made you known in that Warner. Bros had made official the firing of Henry Cavill, which means that the British actor will not return to give life to “Man of Steel”; And now it has been the filmmaker Zack Snyder who spoke about this controversy and the new black Superman about to debut in the studio.
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Talks ‘Army Of The Dead,’ ‘300 Part III,’ His King Arthur Idea & More [Fourth Wall Podcast]

Whether you love his films or not, there’s no denying that Zack Snyder is one of the boldest, most unashamedly stylistic filmmakers of all time. His resume speaks for itself. From “Dawn of the Dead,” to “Watchmen,” to “300,” to “Batman v Superman,” Snyder has spent over 15 years bringing audiences some of what they crave most: genre thrills coated in glorious slow-motion and served with a side of top-tier special effects making for a product so distinct, its as though it was ripped out of the pages of a graphic novel.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie if he could

One of the hottest topics in the movie Watchmen, directed by Zack Snyder, is its end. Generally speaking, the film left in line with the majority of the critics. However, a good number of fans have been pointing out for years that the film did not have the same closure as the comic and they do not forgive that the famous squid was left out.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Is Now Playing And Fans Are Loving It

Next week, Army of the Dead will hit Netflix and is shaping up to be one of their biggest original movies to date. However, the film is seeing a limited theatrical release this weekend, allowing those lucky enough to have cinemas open near them the chance to experience Zack Snyder’s zombie heist caper early.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
MoviesVanity Fair

Zack Snyder Gets His Groove Back With Army of the Dead

The writer-director Zack Snyder has been sifting through his own past. There was, of course, his recent return to his once-scuttled vision for a Justice League movie, which resulted in a four-hour cut of the film released to great fanfare on HBO Max. Now he’s switched streamers, and delved further back into the timeline of his career to take up the zombie cause once more.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"