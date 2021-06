Second place result marks best career IMSA finish for Jr III Racing. Lexington, Ohio (16 May 2021) – Jr III Racing wrote a new chapter in the team’s history books after finishing second in IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday. Mike Skeen and Terry Olson teamed up behind the wheel of the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 for the first time and made the most of their debut outing together with a big result.