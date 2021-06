• The Delaware Police Department said a 2009 car valued at $5,000 was stolen on the 100 block of Equestrian Way, as reported at 10:40 a.m. April 23. • Officers were called to a residence on the 200 block of Rock Creek Drive on a report of a burglary in progress at midnight May 2. The resident said she heard glass break and her dog became agitated. Officers found a broken window at the rear of the home, with no indication anyone had gained entry.