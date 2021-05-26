Kids aged 12 to 17 could get full college funding as NY raffles out 50 scholarships to boost vaccination rates

(MD Duran/ Unsplash)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that kids aged 12-17 could win a free four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state as an incentive to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the age group.

According to NBC New York, through July 7, New York will raffle off 50 full tuitions as well as room and board scholarships by random drawing for 12- to 17-year-old residents who get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the next six weeks.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine being offered to the age group.

Random drawings will be held on Wednesday and include 10 four-year scholarships each week.

Pre-teens and teens can sign up to be added to the weekly drawing pool. To get notified about when the lottery registration starts, sign up at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/Get-Notified-When-Lottery-Registration-Begins.