La Red de Innovación e Impacto – Meet Centro de Producción más Limpia, Panamá

In this frame, Flor De La V, who for many years has been one of the only faces that the Argentine trans collective could identify with through the screens, with a long career based on talent and dedication, speaks to us, not only of the importance of a program like Born To Fashion, but what she expects from a society in terms of genuine diversity, equity and inclusion … Something that in some way she has been able to know and enjoy from the privilege of her position, but as she herself tells us, she does not want more until you all have it.