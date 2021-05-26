Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

La Red de Innovación e Impacto – Meet Centro de Producción más Limpia, Panamá

caelusgreenroom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the La Red de Innovación e Impacto program, WEC and our partners support small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) that are accelerating business development and promoting sustainable economic growth in Latin America. Meet one of our La Redmembers:. The National Center for Cleaner Production of Panama (CNP + L-Panama), provides...

www.caelusgreenroom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Project Development#International Development#Conep#Camchi#Program#Monitoring And Evaluation#M E#Laredimpacto#Cnp#Rbm#Business Development#Technical Assistance#Implementation#Business Practices#Expertise#Universities#Msmes#Results Based Management#Producci N M S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Santa Clara, CAthedesertreview.com

Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
Environmentpanda.org

Funding for nature-based solutions will need to triple to successfully tackle the crises of climate, biodiversity and land

(30 May 2021) The “State of Finance for Nature” report, released this week, finds that investments in nature-based solutions will have to triple next 2030 from current investments to successfully tackle the interlinked climate, biodiversity, and land degradation crises. This will be possible if COVID-19 economic stimulus packages are made more sustainable, and through repurposing harmful agricultural and fossil fuel subsidies and creating other economic and regulatory incentives. In the wake of COVID-19, nature only accounts for only 2.5% of projected economic stimulus spending.
EconomyCoinDesk

Can Bitcoin Go Green? The Role of Supply Chains in Sustainable Development, Solutions to Advance Global Equity

This is an encore presentation of "Money Reimagined" focused on ESG which first aired during Consensus 2021. CoinDesk's Michael Casey and World Economic Forum's Sheila Warren talk to thought leaders and industry experts about bitcoin's carbon footprint, solutions for sustainable development, and technology to advance global equity and help the poor. Special guests include Emerge's Founder and CEO Lucia Gallardo and UWINCorp Founder and CEO Julius Akinyemi.
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

Gender equality, sustainability and social justice: A roadmap for recovery

The pandemic has exacerbated gender inequalities, left women more vulnerable to jobs losses and increased their unpaid care work. According to UN Women's projections 47 million more women will be pushed into extreme poverty in 2021. In response UN Women are launching Feminist Plan for Sustainability and Social Justice, which...
Economyrecyclingproductnews.com

USTMA issues statement on new SDG roadmap for tire sector

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) supports the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Tire Industry Project (TIP) and its new roadmap for the tire sector, Sustainability Driven: Accelerating Impact with the Tire Sector SDG Roadmap. Following the United Nations Agenda 2030, the global tire industry continues to seize opportunities...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

AHIC 2021 returns to Dubai, bringing four major investment communities from the Middle East and Africa under one roof

Dubai, UAE - The region’s leading hospitality investment conference, AHIC, will return live and in-person from September 20-22, 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, facilitating much-needed conversation, networking and market insight to help hotel investors, owners and operators steer the post-pandemic hospitality landscape in the Middle East and Africa. Reimagined...
Economyatoallinks.com

Trade License in Dubai (UAE) Assures Your Business is Legitimate

In the United Arab Emirates, investors and entrepreneurs must obtain a trade licence to conduct business, whether in the mainland or free zone jurisdictions. Having a trade licence assures your customers that your business is legitimate and complies with local rules and regulations. When you have decided to start a...
Rockford, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Wolverine Worldwide makes leadership appointments

Wolverine Worldwide promoted an employee to its executive leadership team and hired a new global brand president of Sperry. The Rockford-based maker of footwear and apparel said last week that it appointed Isabel Soriano as president of international and Katherine Cousins as global brand president of Sperry. Soriano joined Wolverine...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

WHO appoints Qatar’s Hanadi to its External Review Group

National Lead for Older People in Qatar Dr Hanadi Al Hamad has been appointed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) External Review Group. The External Review Group supports the WHO to review clinical guidelines to ensure that advice and support provided by the WHO is built on international best practice.
Industrythenationalnews.com

How can tokenisation help finance the global energy transition?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets. As the world grapples with the challenges of reaching net-zero by 2050 and mitigating energy...
Environmentinnovatorsmag.com

What is your ecological footprint?

The multi-award winning Mathis Wackernagel, my guest today on Inside Ideas, can help you answer that question. Mathis co-created the Ecological Footprint in the early 1990s with his Ph.D. advisor Prof. Rees at the University of British Columbia. Now he is President of the Global Footprint Network which he founded in 2003 with Susan Burns. Together with its partners, Global Footprint Network focuses on bringing about a sustainable economy in which all can thrive within the means of our one planet.
Minoritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Flore De La V: “To be silent is to accept violence”

In this frame, Flor De La V, who for many years has been one of the only faces that the Argentine trans collective could identify with through the screens, with a long career based on talent and dedication, speaks to us, not only of the importance of a program like Born To Fashion, but what she expects from a society in terms of genuine diversity, equity and inclusion … Something that in some way she has been able to know and enjoy from the privilege of her position, but as she herself tells us, she does not want more until you all have it.
AsiaSpaceRef

Government of Japan to support UNOOSA “Space Law for New Space Actors” project

VIENNA, 31 May (United Nations Information Service) — the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Government of Japan announced their new cooperation on UNOOSA‘s “Space Law for New Space Actors” project. The project offers UN Member States, upon request, capacity building to draft national space legislation...
Environmentnaijaonpoint.com

Watch Millennium Oceans Prize in USA 2021

Millennium Oceans in partnership with MCN and the Remmer Family Foundation is receiving applications for the Millennium Oceans Prize for Youth Advancing Marine and Freshwater Conservation in the United States in 2021. The Millennium Oceans Prize commemorates youth engagement advancing Marine and Freshwater conservation, and viable use of oceans, rivers,...
Educationdallassun.com

Promoting learning society key to equitable education: ADB

Manila [The Philippines], May 31 (ANI): Educational institutions must work with governments, the private sector, communities and civic authorities to ensure equitable access to high-quality learning resources during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and beyond, according to a new book published by Asian Development Bank (ADB). "Covid-19 has taught us...
Industrycms-lawnow.com

Sustainable taxonomy in the maritime sector: publication of a study establishing criteria for the concept of “sustainable economic activity”

As part of the objectives of the European Green Deal, the European Union has adopted the Taxonomy Regulation encouraging climate-compatible investments. The European Commission has published a study to determine the criteria to be taken into account in the maritime sector. In accordance with the European Union's ecological objectives, defined...
Energy Industrynewbusinessethiopia.com

Overcoming bankability to make renewable energy feasible in Ethiopia

BonelliErede an international law firm, along with the RES4Africa Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting renewable energy in Africa, recently held a webinar which covered the management of bankability issues regarding renewable energy projects in Ethiopia with governmental counterparties. The latest in a series of such sessions organized by BonelliErede,...