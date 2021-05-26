Medford Council to celebrate Memorial Day with services

Monday, May 31 is Memorial Day and in observance all Township administrative offices and the DPW Yard will be closed. Council members and a contingent from VFW Post 7677 plan to incorporate two brief memorial services at the South Main Street (Medford Memorial Community Center) and Freedom Park Memorials, and pay respects during their traditional schedule of cemetery visitations on Saturday morning, May 29. The observances will start at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery located on Stokes Road and Himmelein Road, then proceed by vehicles to the three cemeteries in Medford Village, then onto the Veterans monuments located adjacent to the Community Center for service including a prayer, wreath laying and 21-gun salute. The contingent will then proceed to Freedom Park for another service including prayers, wreath-laying and a 21-gun salute. The Township has placed wreaths at all of the Veterans monuments and cemeteries. Volunteers from Union Fire Company and Medford Fire have placed flags on the graves of all veterans.