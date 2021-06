“YOU’RE MINE” is a common phrase an opposing attackman may hear when matching up with Walter Johnson star lacrosse player Luke Dentel. Dentel is fearless on the turf and is vocal about it as well. Oftentimes, during box lacrosse games, Dentel would yell things at opposing players, or scare them during a pivotal moment. He has been known to break people’s shafts while they’re trying to ride him due to his strength and aggression. His strength shows up in competition, he once even beat me in arm wrestling. This strength causes opposing attackmen to shudder in fear, and in practice, causes teammates some distress as well.