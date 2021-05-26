Clearwater Humane Society News for the week of May 26, 2021

As we are approaching the second summer of this pandemic I am reminded of all the reasons we moved to Idaho, and probably the reasons you live here too, there is so much to do that is naturally physically distanced and outdoors. Our hopes of things returning to what we want to consider completely “normal” anytime soon, is uncertain as we have a lagging vaccination rate which is only going to allow more variants to pop up. As I write this Idaho’s North Central Health District reports 37% of those over the age of 16 have received at least one dose while Idaho in general is at 44% and the nation is at 55%. If you would like to receive a COVID Vaccination, we have them available at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics for everyone over the age of 16. Call 208-476-5777 to schedule.