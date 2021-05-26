Clearwater Humane Society News for the week of May 26, 2021
COVID 19 - NO LINENS FOR NOW. In order to protect our animals and volunteers we will not be accepting any blankets, comforters, dog beds or any type of linens due to Covid-19. We do need cat (canned) food and dry dog food (unopened). We have to cancel one of our large fundraiser because of Covid-19. This has a large impact directly affecting our ability to care for, feed the animals, and provide veterinary care. Please donate to help us help them during this crisis. Kitten season is fast approaching and we need foster homes. We will be overwhelmed with kittens, but this year will be worse than in the past. Please call 208-476-9823 to volunteer to foster. Thank you for helping and caring.www.clearwatertribune.com