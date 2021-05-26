Aiken Technical College ditches masks on campus, will continue cleaning procedures

Buy Now Aiken Technical College's local governing area commission, the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education, meets monthly. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff) Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Aiken Technical College announced employees, students and campus guests will not have to wear masks or practice social distancing while on campus.

The college will not require employees, students or campus guests to be vaccinated, according to a news release from school.

This revised mask policy will go into effect June 1.

The college will continue to clean and disinfect public spaces and frequently shared items and provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the campus. The news releases noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the continued use of face coverings for those who are not vaccinated.

Aiken Technical College will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information.