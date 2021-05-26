Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Team on That Dramatic June and Serena Scene: ‘It’s So Satisfying’

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 7 “Home.”]. Now that June (Elisabeth Moss) is free in Canada, she gets the opportunity to confront one of her captors, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), who’s now the one in custody (for the crimes she committed in Gilead).

www.delcotimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Nick
Person
Joseph Fiennes
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Sam Jaeger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Tv Spoilers#Mixed Feelings#Tv Insider#Redemption#Scenes#Husband Luke#Major Spoilers#Best Friend Moira#Piece#Hope#Trauma#Baby Nichole#Canada#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Rolling Stone

‘We’ve Seen This Before’: Margaret Atwood on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and How History Repeats Itself

Margaret Atwood has always been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Born in Ottawa in 1939, Atwood has been consumed with the specter of a sudden totalitarian takeover, like the one she imagined in her 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale, since she was a girl. She watched with trepidation, then, if not necessarily surprise, as Donald Trump was swept into power in 2016. When the TV adaptation of her book debuted on Hulu in the early months of his administration, it was heralded as an allegory for our times. But Atwood sees herself less as an oracle than a student of history — including her own. The fourth season of the series, now streaming on Hulu, follows June as she attempts to escape to Canada, as Atwood’s own ancestors did: Protestants driven out of France, and United Empire Loyalists who fled north after the American Revolution. “They were all kicked out of somewhere for being on the wrong side of something,” Atwood says.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s EPs Explain Why it Was Time for June to Escape Gilead

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 6 “Vows” ends with the unthinkable: June (Elisabeth Moss) finally escapes Gilead. After running into Moira (Samira Wiley) on the war torn streets of Chicago, June finds herself snuck out of Gilead on an NGO ship. Her rescue puts the entire humanitarian organization’s future in peril — and precipitates a break between Moira and girlfriend Oona (Zawe Ashton) — but it means that our girl is finally able to leave Gilead. After reuniting with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) on board the docked ship, a trepidatious June finally steps on Canadian soil.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, episode 6 recap: Latest instalment contains the most dramatic developments so far

For four seasons now, The Handmaid’s Tale has kept us watching even as it denied us the one plot point we so yearned for – the one that had to be delayed, presumably, because it would have upended the show’s very premise: June’s departure from Gilead.But even The Handmaid’s Tale could only hold off on that development for so long. And so, with “Vows”, we finally get what we’ve been waiting for.Of course, this is Gilead we’re talking about. Any impression of progress, any fleeting victory is just that: fleeting. The authoritarian regime has dismantled families, separated parents from their...
TV SeriesSouth Bend Tribune

Review: 'The Handmaid's Tale' is far from perfect. Here's why I'm not giving up on it yet

Season four of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the first six episodes of which are now streaming, is replete with more pain and misery than any one woman should ever have to endure. The bruised and battered June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), aka Ofjoseph, formerly Offred, survives to fight the patriarchy another season, and this time, the feminist superhero in red is taking the battle to a whole new front.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Handmaid's Tale Recap: June Finally, Actually, Really Makes It to Canada!

The moment Handmaid’s Tale viewers have been waiting more than three seasons for arrives this week: June Osborne sets foot on Canadian soil. I know! I can barely believe it myself, so conditioned have we all become to the pattern of June’s getting soclose to freedom only to be yanked back into Gilead’s clutches. But this time, it looks like it’s going to stick!
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans Spot Another Season 4 Plot Hole

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 has been filled with big moments as the rebellion against Gilead continues and June finds herself labeled as "public enemy No. 1." For fans, though, the currently airing fourth season of the Hulu original series has also been riddled with plot holes, and Episode 6, "Vows," was no different. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 6, "Vows."
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Leaves Fans in Tears With Latest Episode

The Handmaid's Tale left fans in a puddle of tears when the series returned to Hulu Wednesday with an all-new episode, "Vows." Picking up following the events in "Chicago" and that episode's already extremely emotional end scene, "Vows" proved to be more than just a little emotionally charged, with viewers flocking to social media to react. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 6, "Vows."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid’s Tale Actor Explains How June’s Latest Reunion Affects The Rest Of Season 4

Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 6 “Vows”. After an extended wait, The Handmaid’s Tale returned to Hulu for Season 4, bringing fans back into Gilead in the process. It’s been an unprecedented season in many ways, and Episode 6 has broken new ground for the acclaimed series. June is officially free in Canada, and was seen reuniting with her husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenle). And now the actor has explained how this will affect the rest of Season 4.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Has Weighed In On Luke Vs. Nick Debate

After an extended wait, Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale has finally arrived on Hulu. The return to Gilead has been a doozy, with June escaping and being captured a number of times already. One of the overarching plots of the series so far has been the love triangle Elisabeth Moss’ protagonist June has with her husband Luke and Gilead partner Nick. And as the debate rages on, the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale has officially weighed in.
TV & VideosVulture

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Do You Understand Me?

“My name is June Osborne. I am a citizen of the United States and I seek asylum in the country of Canada.”. And with that, several years and three-and-a-half seasons of June’s attempted escapes from Gilead have come to an end (well, for now). By stepping onto Canadian ground and applying for their government’s protection, June not only pushes herself into new territory, but takes The Handmaid’s Tale to a distinct new phase — a legal battle, a PR scuffle, a diplomatic rescue mission, and a story of revenge.