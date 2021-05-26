Yum Brands and the University of Louisville start a franchising education program
Yum Brands and the University of Louisville on Wednesday announced the creation of a business education program on franchising and targeted at women and people of color. The Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence will focus on recruiting and educating underrepresented people of color and women on the possibilities franchising holds as a “pathway to entrepreneurship.” The effort is targeted at both new and existing franchisees.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com