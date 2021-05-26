Cancel
East Rutherford, NJ

HOT 97 Summer Jam Hip Hop’s BIGGEST Concert Is Back & In Person!

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a very long year. Hip Hop’s biggest concert is back in 2021 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, August 22!. Summer Jam is HOT 97’s legendary music festival with the biggest names in hip hop each year with epic past performances from superstars including Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi-B, Michael Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil’ Wayne, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, A. Boogie, Mariah Carey, Nas, Destiny’s Child, Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Wu-Tang Clan, and Janet Jackson! HOT 97 Summer Jam 2021 will deliver another star-studded line-up later this summer.

thisis50.com
