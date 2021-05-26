HOT 97 Summer Jam Hip Hop’s BIGGEST Concert Is Back & In Person!

It has been a very long year. Hip Hop’s biggest concert is back in 2021 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, August 22!. Summer Jam is HOT 97’s legendary music festival with the biggest names in hip hop each year with epic past performances from superstars including Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi-B, Michael Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil’ Wayne, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, A. Boogie, Mariah Carey, Nas, Destiny’s Child, Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Wu-Tang Clan, and Janet Jackson! HOT 97 Summer Jam 2021 will deliver another star-studded line-up later this summer.