NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report SHAPE is launching the next edition of the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box on June 7, an exclusive offering filled with the latest products from 21 top beauty and wellness brands such as Batiste, Degree, Fortify+ and more. With a value of more than $560, the summer Beauty Lab Box is available to consumers for $45 at Meredith's Magazine Store while supplies last. This offer follows a successful first edition last November, which sold out in just two weeks.