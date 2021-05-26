Cancel
Dominic Cummings’ claims about Government ‘100% true’ says man who blames PM for father’s death

By Brendan McFadden
inews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who lost his father to Covid has told how he believes Dominic Cummings‘ scathing allegations about the Government’s handling of the pandemic – and has praised him for attempting to hold it to account. In his Commons hearing on Wednesday Mr Cummings launched a blistering attack on the...

inews.co.uk
