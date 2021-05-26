No, Amazon Isn’t Buying BetMGM Or The MGM Grand
Amazon announced that it would buy MGM Studios, leading many analysts to speculate about the role the movie studio will play in Amazon’s content plan. However, many bettors may be confusing MGM Studios with MGM Resorts, BetMGM, or Roar. Despite the name, the movie studio has nothing to do with MGM Resorts. MGM Resorts even issued a statement in November 2010 when MGM Studios filed for bankruptcy stating that “MGM Studios is a completely separate entity with no common ownership.” However, Amazon’s move to buy the struggling movie studio is likely a power move to own the last few unpurchased franchises.www.gamingtoday.com