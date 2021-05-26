10 Things Lil Yachty Can’t Live Without | GQ

My kids are 9 and 11 and have had versions of the Amazon Fire tablet for years. So I can tell you that kids' tablets have come a long way. But I have to say that the brand new Fire Kids Pro Tablet doesn't just seem like a step up in tablets for older kids. It feels like taking a high-speed elevator to the very top floor. This is no toy: The new Fire Kids Pro tablet has a slimmer grown-up look and feel, for starters — something my tweens will love. The new “For You” tab offers a personalized screen for easy discovery of new and recommended content, while the “Home” tab provides easy access to the child’s screen time rules and key features such as voice and video calling, the web browser, and the digital store.