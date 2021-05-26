10 Things Lil Yachty Can’t Live Without | GQ

As a child, TikTok influencer, actress, and author Tabitha Brown never met a crab leg she didn't like (or, for that matter, a chicken leg or slice of turkey bacon). Yet, despite having grown up a country girl in North Carolina at a time when meat-eating was a given, Brown had a hunch that plant-based eating was where it was at and went vegetarian at age 15, sticking with it 100% until age 20. The star told Mashed during an exclusive interview, that's when she went back to eating fish and chicken (albeit never red meat or pork), and all seemed fine — until it didn't. During her mid-30's, the now 42-year-old began experiencing relentless headaches and chronic fatigue, and doctors could neither pinpoint the cause nor offer relief.