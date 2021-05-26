Thanks to first responders

Growing up she enjoyed country life on the farm in George West, being raised as an only child surrounded by numerous cousins. She attended school in George West and could still recite the George West High fight song until the day of her death. Her junior year she moved to San Antonio where she attended Brackenridge High School. In San Antonio as an older teenager, she worked at WOAI radio station where she was able to meet a few of the country artists and even shared a bottle of Four Roses with the Texas Troubador himself, Ernest Tubb.