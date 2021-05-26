Igloo Releases Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate Cooler Collection
Igloo released its Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate cooler collection featuring the works of Magdalena Wosinska, Atiba Jefferson and Estevan Oriol. “It’s a huge honor to collaborate with Magdalena, Atiba and Estevan on our Photographer Series,” said Brian Garofalow, CMO, Igloo. “Each photographer is incredibly talented and has created unique iconic work. We’re thrilled to feature some of their most celebrated images on our Playmate coolers while donating to causes important to them and providing fans the chance to own one of these limited-edition designs.”sgbonline.com