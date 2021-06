It’s finale time! Follow along here as the top three singers on season 19 of ‘American Idol’ perform one last time in hopes of securing America’s final votes. On the May 23 episode of American Idol, the top three finalists — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham — will have one last chance to secure viewer votes. All three singers will take the stage for another round of performances. At the very end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest will reveal which finalist received the most votes, and that artist will be named the winner of season 19. Follow along here as it all goes down!