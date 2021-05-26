Township official accused of using government money to repair driveway, other home projects: attorney general

York County, the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) and the YoCo Fiber Broadband Task Force are seeking more information surrounding the internet needs of the county. These agencies are gathering data on current internet access, speeds and costs to advance the YoCo Fiber broadband initiative that seeks to upgrade countywide access to broadband for residents, businesses and other entities such as schools, medical facilities and nonprofits, a press release said. This includes pinpointing where internet access is unreliable, insufficient or not available throughout the county.