Township official accused of using government money to repair driveway, other home projects: attorney general

By Steve Marroni
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
A Franklin County township supervisor is accused of defrauding his municipality out of roughly $150,000 to pay for several home-improvement projects. Quincy Township Supervisor Kerry Bumbaugh, 56, is accused of using his position of power for his own financial gain and requiring township employees to perform work on his property while they should have been working for the township, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the 45th Investigating Statewide Grand Jury announced Wednesday.

