Owen Hargreaves reveals he challenged Sir Alex Ferguson in tense phone call after the Man United manager claimed he was a 'disaster signing who refused to play through pain barrier' in his 2013 book
Owen Hargreaves has revealed how he took Sir Alex Ferguson to task for severe criticism of his inability to push through the pain barrier when suffering from tendonitis in his knee. The former Manchester United manager described England midfielder Hargreaves as 'one of the most disappointing signings of my career'...www.chatsports.com