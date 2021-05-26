Liverpool 'put Youri Tielemans on list of potential Gini Wijnaldum replacements' this summer... with Foxes midfielder attracting attention as he enters final two years of contract
Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for Youri Tielemans as they look to find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield. Wijnaldum's contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of June and the midfielder has confirmed he will leave the club he has spent five years at, with a free transfer to Barcelona the most likely destination.www.chatsports.com