Quite a few Flower Mound residents want to fill a vacant seat on Flower Mound Town Council that will expire in less than a year. Former Place 1 Councilman Jim Pierson resigned unexpectedly May 12 via email, effective immediately. After his resignation, it was learned that he is under criminal investigation, but law enforcement has not said why he is being investigated. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it has taken over the investigation at the request of the Flower Mound Police Department. Pierson has not responded to requests for comment.