Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and defender Kelvin Leerdam were called up for national team duty over the upcoming FIFA match window. Pizarro is part of Mexico’s 23-man roster for three games, beginning with a friendly against Iceland May 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Inter Miami plays its first home game at full capacity that night against D.C. United, so Pizarro likely will not be there for the occasion.