It takes a bold judge to sign a warrant for the arrest of a commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, the network of Iran-backed militias that dominates large swathes of the country. But the warrant that led to the arrest on Wednesday of Qassem Musleh, head of PMF operations in Anbar, on charges of terrorism reportedly related to the murders of several prominent activists, is not an exercise in judicial adventurism. It is the product of a week-long investigation and months of tensions over the activists’ killings. It is also an effort to rectify Iraq’s longstanding inability to rein in the militias accused of targeting them.