White Woman in Central Park Birdwatcher Confrontation Sues Old Employer for Racial Bias

By R. Darren Price
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Cooper, the woman seen in viral video falsely accusing a Black birdwatcher of threatening her and calling 911 is suing her old employer for racial discrimination. She was fired by holding company Franklin Templeton the day after video of the confrontation was posted to Twitter. In the filing, Amy...

www.nbcnewyork.com
Society
