My name is Stephanie Nolasco, I am a junior in high school at Granada Hills Charter High School. I'm currently reading Red Azalea by Anchee Min. For the past few months, I have been learning to bake and have made cookies, cupcakes, cakes, and brownies from scratch, and hope to learn more. In order to keep myself active during these times of online activities such as school, I go on daily walks for about an hour sometimes with my family. My branch is Mid-Valley Regional Library and prior to covid, I enjoyed going there to do some homework and to find new books to read. I hope to return soon.