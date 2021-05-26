The JSE lists another global property ETF

The Global Cannabis Stock Index shook off a mid-month meltdown for the second straight month but still fell for the third consecutive month, declining 2.7% to 59.57:. The index, which is down 4.8% quarter-to-date, had 46 qualifying members during the month following the quarterly rebalancing at the end of March and the removals of Aphria at the end of April and GW Pharma in early May. After increasing 5.2% in 2020 to 44.39, it is now up 34.2% in 2021. It has declined 35.6% from its 2021 closing high of 92.48 on February 10th but has gained 83.2% over the past year: