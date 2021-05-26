Ebere Eze 'was going to be included in provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020 before his heartbreaking achilles injury... and Crystal Palace star saw text from the FA immediately after training-ground injury last week'

Roy Hodgson has named an attacking line up for Crystal Palace's clash against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in a midfield three. Hodgson hinted that there would be a chance to rotate his side over the next few weeks, but makes only two changes to the side who lost 2-0 against Manchester City, with Schlupp replacing Jairo Riedewald in midfield and Gary Cahill coming back into the starting line up in place of Scott Dann.