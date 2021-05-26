Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ebere Eze 'was going to be included in provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020 before his heartbreaking achilles injury... and Crystal Palace star saw text from the FA immediately after training-ground injury last week'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEbere Eze's heartbreaking achilles injury was made worse by the Crystal Palace star finding out immediately after that he was set for his first ever call-up to the England senior team. Eze joined Palace last summer and lit up the Premier League in his first season, quickly impressing fans to...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crystal Palace#Insult To Injury#The Eagles#England#Fa#The Premier League#33 Man Provisional#Heartbreaking Achilles#Star#Training#Text#Provisional 33 Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Crystal Palace confirmed team: Schlupp starts in midfield with Eze, Zaha in after injury scare

Roy Hodgson has named an attacking line up for Crystal Palace's clash against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in a midfield three. Hodgson hinted that there would be a chance to rotate his side over the next few weeks, but makes only two changes to the side who lost 2-0 against Manchester City, with Schlupp replacing Jairo Riedewald in midfield and Gary Cahill coming back into the starting line up in place of Scott Dann.
SoccerTribal Football

​Arsenal legend Smith: Saka deserves England selection

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has reacted to the England squad revelation for Euro 2020. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate named his 26-man group for the European Championships, which are less than two weeks away. Mason Greenwood, Ben Godfrey, Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, and Ben White are...
SoccerFrankfort Times

3 newcomers in England's longer Euro 2020 provisional squad

LONDON (AP) — Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to determine England's European Championship squad by naming a 33-man list featuring three players who have been called up for the first time. Center backs Ben White of Brighton and Ben Godfrey of Everton have been given a late chance to...
Soccerchatsports.com

England receive a major boost for Euro 2020 as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 'WINS his fitness race' after a groin injury against Everton in February and 'will be named in Gareth Southgate's squad on Tuesday'

Jordan Henderson will be named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 after proving his fitness to England's medical staff, according to reports. Southgate is set to name a 26-man squad for the delayed tournament this summer on Tuesday, a list Liverpool captain Henderson was doubtful for when he went under the knife in February following a groin injury against Everton.
Soccerchatsports.com

Brighton's Adam Webster is a surprise contender to win England spot amid Harry Maguire’s injury battle but has competition from Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey... the runners and riders to replace Man United’s crocked star if he misses the Euros

Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the European Championships. The Manchester United skipper is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury that looks set to rule him out of next week’s Europa League final versus Villarreal.
Soccer90min.com

Twitter reacts as Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euros

He's already teased us by making us wait an extra week for his 26-man squad, but at least know we know which 33 players are now in with a shot. Gareth Southgate has brought us his provisional extended squad, which will give him enough numbers to get through June's warm-up matches against Austria and Romania while some players are injured or relaxing after the Champions League final.
Sportsgoal.com

England Euro 2020 squad: Alexander-Arnold in provisional 33-man party as Dier misses out

Gareth Southgate is eager to cast an eye over as many hopefuls as possible before settling on a final selection of 26 on June 1. Gareth Southgate has picked a provisional squad of 33 ahead of England's European Championship campaign this summer, with Brighton defender Ben White among those to get the nod as Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out.