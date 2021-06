High School seniors will soon be walking across the stage and getting their diplomas at graduation. Many schools, like USD 259, are holding the event in person this year. Executive Director of Secondary Schools for Wichita Public Schools, Brandon Johnson, says teachers, staff, and students are excited to have graduation in person. He says each school has an allotted number of tickets and families are going to be seated together in the stands, socially distanced from other groups of families.