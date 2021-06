The Colonels met the Hawks on the baseball diamond in Gretna last Friday. Altavista won by a score of 10-4. “It’s always a super high-energy game when Gretna and Altavista play,” Altavista Coach Keith Pieper said. “I thought that we had a good week of practice leading up to it. And the guys just went out and executed. Early in the varsity game we had a few balls fall our way, which helped. But then from there on, it was just a really good game.”