Boston

Authorities ID 28-year-old victim of apparent homicide in Framingham

By Arianna MacNeill
 5 days ago

Police were called to the Halstead Apartments on Tuesday morning and found that the victim had suffered "obvious trauma."

Authorities have identified a 28-year-old woman found dead in her apartment from an apparent homicide Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Jasmyn Beatty’s apartment in Framingham shortly before 9 a.m. after someone she knew called 911 to report that she was dead there, according to a press release from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Beatty, who lived at the Halstead Apartments, was found to have “suffered obvious trauma,” authorities said.

“Investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation and have still not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident,” the release said.

The investigation is continuing, and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine how Beatty died.

Beatty worked as a senior financial analyst for Staples in Framingham, the company confirmed on Wednesday. She began working there on March 1. She was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, and prior to Staples, she worked for the TJX Companies, most recently in financial analyst roles, according to her LinkedIn profile.

If anyone saw anything Tuesday morning near 1649 Worcester Road, or within the apartment complex, they’re asked to call Framingham police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

