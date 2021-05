In recent months, Ford has made a big commitment to investing in EVs, as well as bringing battery production in-house. In addition to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, two future European models based on VW’s MEB platform, and a Ford and Lincoln-branded crossover for North America, the automaker is also set to reveal the 2023 F-150 Lightning next week. But one big question looms over the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150 – will people line up to buy one? At least for Ford CEO Jim Farley, the answer to that question is yes.