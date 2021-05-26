newsbreak-logo
Marion County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Monongalia, Preston by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia East central Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 320 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winfield, or near Fairmont, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown... Fairmont Winfield... Brookhaven Rivesville... Reedsville Masontown... Brandonville Bruceton Mills... Valley Point Everettville... Laurel Run This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 7, and between mile markers 11 and 31. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 137 and 151. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Preston County, WV
Marion County, WV
Winfield, WV
West Virginia State
Monongalia County, WV
Morgantown, WV
