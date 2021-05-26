newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 320 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Harpers Ferry to 6 miles southeast of Charles Town, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Jefferson, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Arnoldtown and Knoxville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
