Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CHARLOTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL COUNTIES At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hat Creek, or near Brookneal, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brookneal Phenix Red House Madisonville Hat Creek Wren and Aspen. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov