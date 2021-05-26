newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Charlotte by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CHARLOTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL COUNTIES At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hat Creek, or near Brookneal, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brookneal Phenix Red House Madisonville Hat Creek Wren and Aspen. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, VA
City
Phenix, VA
County
Charlotte County, VA
City
Brookneal, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Charlotte#Storm#Campbell#Northwestern Charlotte#Winds#Hat Creek#Half Inch Hail#Ground Lightning#Severity#Frequent Cloud#Television#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Appomattox County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Charlotte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL APPOMATTOX...NORTHERN CHARLOTTE AND SOUTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Evergreen, or near Appomattox, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appomattox Red House Pamplin City Madisonville Abilene Appomattox National Historic Park and Sheppards. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Glasgow Big Island Forest Coleman Falls and Madison Heights. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH