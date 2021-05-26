Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 320 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chestertown, or 12 miles north of Warrensburg, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hague, Rogers Rock Campground, Eagle Point Campground, Huletts Landing, Putnam, Wright, Dresden Center, Starbuckville, Putnam Station, Silver Bay, Pottersville, Clemons, Sabbath Day Point, South Horicon, Indian Kettles, Graphite, Adirondack, Brant Lake, Glenburnie and Riverbank. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 26. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov