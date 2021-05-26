Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires in western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and Washington counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.